Former Trinamool Congress general secretary to join BJP

Mar 14, 2019, 05:52 pm IST
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Shankudeb Panda is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, according to the sources. Many believe that the entry of Panda in BJP will give a major boost to the later in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, Former IPS officer from West Bengal, Bharati Ghosh, joined the BJP in Delhi. Soon after joining the party, Ghosh termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘dharna’ following a political move to stop the CBI investigation into the ponzi scheme scams. Ghosh, once a favourite of Banerjee, reportedly fell from grace and sought voluntary retirement after she was transferred as Commandant of the West Bengal Armed Police’s 3rd Battalion. Her application was accepted in January 2018.

Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’ and the situation in the country is worse than emergency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said earlier, and asserted opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level to oust the NDA from power.

