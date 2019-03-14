How to avoid road-accidents while you overtake?

Accidents are increasing drastically. Majority of the accidents take place when we are overtaking another vehicle which may be running prior to us. The recent accident that took place in Kollam which inturn lead to the death of six happened when the victimized car overtook the vehicle running prior to it. A driver must be vigilant, alert and conscious while he drives. The sudden overtaking without proper information regarding the situation and road will lead to an accident. Whenever you overtake a vehicle prior to you, please take care of the below-mentioned etiquette.

1. Always keep a distance Consider this as the most important point to be kept in mind while you are driving. You must always keep a considerable amount of distance among the vehicle prior to you. When you keep an ample amount of distance and try to overtake, you could simply come back to your initial position if another vehicle comes across. Keeping distance not only help overtake it but also gives better braking facility if the prior running vehicle is applying a sudden brake.

2. Overtake according to the vision Do not overtake it you do not have a clear vision of road in front. Make sure no vehicle is coming across.

3. Use Rear view mirrors properly Before overtaking the vehicles prior to you, check and make sure whether the vehicles behind you are overtaking or not. To make his ease, place and adjust the rear-view mirror according to your height.

4. Signals While overtaking, put the right indicator on. This gives the other car drivers the image you are about to overtake. This will make them cautious. Using a horn will add extra benefit to this. Flashing dim and high beam lights will do the same.

5. BE PATIENT yes! be patient. Be patient enough to push the throttle down when your turn comes. Don’t lose your temper if you are trying to overtake a heavy truck or so in front of you.

6. Use signals again When you make sure it is comfortable to cut the prior vehicle, you can speed up a little use right signals, overtake and take the track. While taking the track you must turn on our left indicator and take the line.