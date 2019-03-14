“Manmohan was not as strong as Modi in dealing with terror” ,says Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

Congress party’s Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit on Thursday acknowledged that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s “reaction” after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks was “not as string and determined” as that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pulwama strike but added that the latter does everything for “politics”.

“Manmohan Singh, yes, I agree with you, was not as strong as and as determined as he (Modi) is. But there is also a feeling that he is doing it all for politics,” ANI quoted Dikshit as saying in an interview to Vir Singhvi for CNN-News18 channel.

She, however, later clarified saying that her remarks were taken out of context. “If something is taken out of context, I can’t say,” she said.

“I have seen some media is twisting my comments made in an interview. Here is what I said – it may seem to some people that Mr Modi is stronger on terror but I think this is a poll gimmick more than anything else,” Dikshit wrote on Twitter.

The admission by Dikshit is likely to come as a major embarassment to the Congress which has been accusing PM Modi and the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of armed forces.

The Congress has praised the Indian Air Force for its air strike but asked the government to give proof of the number of terrorists killed in the IAF strike in Balakot