Tata Group’s Vistara Finally Gets the Approval that they Were Waiting For

Vistara, a joint venture of India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, can now fly to international destinations, the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are closely working with the ministry of civil aviation. Specific details will be shared at an appropriate time,” a Vistara Spokesperson told Financial Express online.

After receiving the approval, the airline has asked to operate daily flights between New Delhi and Colombo. The report quoted a source as saying the company had sought bilateral rights to Sri Lanka and New Delhi slots for flights which operate with Airbus A320 aircraft.

In June, the airline met the requirement of owning a fleet of more than 20 jets, needed to fly internationally, and hoped to launch international services last year. However, it did not have the necessary regulatory approvals.

The license to fly international routes is a big boost to the airline seeking to spread its wings. In January 2019, Vistara reported carrying 4.7 lakh passengers with a domestic market share of 3.8% in a market dominated by IndiGo with over 42% and SpiceJet with 13.3%.