Latest NewsInternational

Why does not Pakistan take actions against terrorism? Son of Former PAK PM Asks

Mar 14, 2019, 02:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bilawal Bhutto is now questioning Pakistan’s inactions against the terrorist groups who is attacking foreign lands. Bilawal was expressing his extreme protest to the reporters at Sindh assembly on Wednesday.

Bilawal is the son of former Prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. He is the chairman of Pakistan people’s party.

Bilawal has brought the contrast between punishment given to his mother and father and the lack of action against groups that killed innocent inside the country and carried attacks on foreign land.

“The government jailed the prime minister thrice in spite elected by the nation. but here still exists banned terrorist groups who set our country and foreign land on fire killing thousands of innocents.” he added

Tags

Related Articles

Sandakozhi 2 official trailer out: Watch Here

Sep 28, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Pakistan captured 3 Indian boats with 15 fishermen

Jan 9, 2019, 08:47 pm IST

Senior IAS officer accused of sexual harassment by a junior woman officer in Haryana;puts an FB post

Jun 10, 2018, 04:45 pm IST
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

India is our country and Narendra Modi is our powerful leader, says Mehbooba Mufti

May 20, 2018, 07:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close