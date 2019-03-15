Asaduddin Owaisi Says China’s Stand on Masood Azhar is a Failure of P.M Modi’s Diplomacy

As for the fourth time China blocked the bid to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, #BoycottChineseProducts grabbed the top slot in Twitter’s top trends. Meanwhile, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed China’s stand on Masood as a failure of “jhula diplomacy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I believe that this is a failure of Narendra Modi’s jhula diplomacy. And this jhula diplomacy is so fantastic that China refuses to cooperate in blacklisting this terrorist. Whereas, we as a country, have placed an order nearly of ?630 crore for bullet-proof vests from China,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Referring to a report, Owaisi said India had placed an order of nearly Rs 639 crore for bulletproof vests for the army from China.

“Why should the order to purchase bulletproof vests be placed with China when it refuses to cooperate in blacklisting a terrorist?… What is your nationalism? Where is our self-respect go… These are the questions which the nation wants to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.