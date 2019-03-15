Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest Lok Sabha election against Narendra Modi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said he will contest the upcoming general elections from Varanasi, the constituency currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, reported The Indian Express. Modi has not yet announced if he will contest from Varanasi again.

Azad was speaking at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where his “Hunkar rally” culminated.

Azad had flagged off the rally in Meerut on Sunday. He had planned overnight stays in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, among other places, as well as a number of road shows and workers’ meetings. However, the Uttar Pradesh police took him and his supporters into custody on Tuesday after they allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by using more than a stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally in Saharanpur district. Azad later fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Meerut.

Organisers said the rally in Muzaffarnagar was cancelled after his detention but the Delhi leg would be held as scheduled. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Azad in the hospital on Wednesday.