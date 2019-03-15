Rajamoulis’s new film ‘RRR’ will have Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt

SS Rajamouli’s new film after ‘Bahubali’ is with young superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads. The movie tentatively titled ‘RRR’ is being made as a multilingual film. The first schedule of the movie has already been done. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and foreign actress Daisy Edgar Jones will be seen in prominent roles in the movie. Alia Bhatt will be seen as Ram Charan’s pair while Daisy Edgar Jones will play Jr NTR’s pair in the movie.

The movie is a fictitious story be based on legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju . Set in the 1920s, the movies unveils both of them away from home before they started fighting for the country. It is a pan-Indian film painted on a large canvas.

The director’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who usually pens stories for his films, has written the story for RRR as well. Rajamouli has penned the screenplay and dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra and Madhan Karky.

Almost the same technical crew from ‘Baahubali’ has been retained, which includes DOP KK Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar Prasad, music director MM Keeravani, production designer Sabu Cyril, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan and costume designer Rama Rajamouli. The movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It will be releasing worldwide in 10 languages on July 30, 2020.