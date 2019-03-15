Latest NewsEntertainment

Saina Nehwal biopic : Parineeti Chopra replaces Shraddha Kapoor

Mar 15, 2019
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has exited the biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal and Parineeti Chopra has been announced as her replacement.

The biopic, titled “Saina”, will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as “Stanley Ka Dabba” and “Hawa Hawaai”. The film went on floors in September last year.  Shraddha departed the project due to the scheduling issues as the actor is filming back-to-back films.

Parineeti, who has now boarded the project, said she always wanted to work in a sports biopic.
Parineeti, who is currently awaiting the release of “Kesari”, will soon start the prep work for the film.

