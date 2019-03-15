Sivakarthikeyan’s new film with Mithran titled ‘Hero’

Sivakarthikeyan’s new film with director PS Mithran of ‘Irumbuthirai’ fame was launched. The movie titled as ‘Hero’ is being produced by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios. The movie touted to be an action-thriller has ‘action king’ Arjun in a key role. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be making her Tamil debut with this movie.

According to director Mithran, ‘Hero’ will be on the lines of ‘Irumbuthirai’, with a very relevant social message in it. ‘. George C Willaims will be cranking the camera and Ruben will be handling the edits. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed as the music director.