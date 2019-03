The Supreme Court today set aside the life ban imposed on cricketer S Sreesanth, The ban was imposed by the Board of Control of Cricket in India(BCCI) on him for allegedly involving in spot-fixing during 2013 Indian Premier League.

The Court has directed the disciplinary committee of BCCI to take a decision on the quantum of punishment within 3 months from today.

Sreesanth has been seeking permission from the board to play in other cricket leagues around the world.