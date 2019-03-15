“Tom Vadakkan’s Entry into BJP is an Example for Congress Worker’s Untrustworthy Nature,” says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Tom Vadakkan is considered to be a close aide of Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of Congress party.

Now, CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that Tom Vadakkan’s shift into BJP is an example of the non-trustworthy nature of Congress. He said Congress worker’s convert themelves to BJP in the blink of an eye. “Vadakkan who used to criticise BJP till yesterday has changed into a Modi fan now,” said the CPI(M0 party secretary.

He also added that in the last 5 yearss about 200 congress MLA’s have joined BJP.