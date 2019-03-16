Congress MLA resigns from party

Prakash Chandra Behera, the sitting Congress MLA from Salepur in coastal Cuttack district has also sent a hard hitting letter to party’s national president Rahul Gandhi, complaining that he was being neglected by the state Congress leadership since the past several months.

Senior state Congress leaders do admit that the sitting MLA’s decision to quit the party will have a negative impact on the party’s image.

“It is certainly a bad news for the party. He was not only a sitting MLA but was a very good organiser too”, senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera said.

Another senior Congress MLA and party’s chief whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati has already been quoted by local media as saying that the party had offered a re-nomination to Behera to contest the polls from his home constituency of Salepur.

Sources close to Behera said that the high profile MLA would either join the BJP or fight the coming polls from Salepur as an independent.

During the 2014 polls, Behera was the only Congress winner in the Cuttack district, which has nine Assembly constituencies.