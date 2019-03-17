Man sexually assaults newly born puppies, caught on CCTV

a man in Chennai’s Madhavaram area allegedly sexually assaulted the puppies on Thursday. The police complaint was filed by a resident Ilavarasi, who used to feed the 15-day-old puppies in her area. She has alleged that a man sexually assaulted the puppies. The incident was even captured on the CCTV camera.

Informing more about the incident, Ilavarasi said, as reported by The News Minute, “There is an empty plot of land next to my house and the stray dog has given birth to new puppies. I give them food every day. I was watching a man walk towards them and pick them up. I was immediately happy as I thought he would adopt them.”

She added, “Then I saw him unzip his pants. I assumed he was going to pee. But he picked up the puppies one by one and started kissing them on the mouth. He sat down and put the puppies inside his pants, between his legs. I immediately ran downstairs. But he had already left by then.”

Alleging that the police latter have been lax in their approach towards the case, she said, “They were asking repeatedly how it happened. I have even provided the CCTV footage from my home which captured the entire incident. But they kept saying, ‘Oh but we can’t see it clearly’.”