Narendra Modi biopic will be released on April 12

Mar 17, 2019, 11:16 am IST
‘PM Narendra Modi’, the biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the silver screen on April 12. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi portray the role of Narendra Modi. The film is directed by Omung Kumar, who has initiated the trend of biopics in Bollywood. Omung Kumar has earlier helmed two critically acclaimed biopics – Mary Kom and Sarabjit. One based on the Indian women boxer and others on the life of an Indian who was jailed and later killed in Pakistan jail.

The film depicts Modi’s early life to his victory in the 2014 general election. As per director, the film focusses on his initial stages of political life and his becoming the PM of India. The shooting of the film was done in Gujarat, Mumbai, and Uttarakhand.

But some people have raised the criticism that the film is released foreseeing the general election. The film is released at the time of general election and this is propaganda some criticizes.

