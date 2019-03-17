KeralaLatest News

Will Support UDF to defeat P.Jayarajan, says RMP leader N.Venu

Mar 17, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) will support UDF. RMP state secretary N.Venu informed this. The party has never discussed the candidature of K.K.Rema, the widow of T.P. Chandrasekharan, the party leader. UDF will sustain the constituency, he said. In the last two general elections, party has fielded its own candidates.

The RMP raises the issue of political violence and political murders. The benefit of this certainly go to UDF. The party will take the necessary steps to defeat P.Jayarajan, the CPM candidate in Vadakara. RMP accuses that P.Jayarajan is the kingpin behind the murder of T.P. Chandrasekharan.

 

Vadakara, a strong red bastion is a prestigious seat to CPM. After RMP was formed the CPM lost the seat in the last two Lok Sabha election. In order to capture the seat, the party has fielded its Kannur district secretary P.Jayarajan.

RMP claims that it has around 20,000 votes in Vadakara. But LJD which has also a strong grassroots level organizational setup in Vadakara is with LDF now. So it will not easy for UDF to sustain the seat.

