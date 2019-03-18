CPI Cannot Stand With Congress’ ‘Unjustified Demands’ on Seat Sharing in WB

It seems like Congress and CPI cannot reach a consensus on the 42 Loksabha seats in Westbengal.

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Monday said the Left Front cannot accept Congress’ “unjustified” demand on seat-sharing issue in West Bengal. In all probabality, the two parties would fight the elections separately. Reddy termed as “unexpected” the West Bengal unit of the Congress calling off on Sunday seat-sharing talks with the CPI(M)-led Left Front for the Lok Sabha polls.

.”They (Congress) were asking 17 seats. Left Front offered them 12 seats. They are asking for five more seats which are Left front seats… (it is) unjustified. In some of these seats they got two to three per cent votes (in the previous elections),” Reddy told PTI here.

“But still they demand that the seat should be given to them. This type of demands cannot be accepted by the Left Front. They are asking for one All India Forward Bloc seat, and three CPI(M) seats. So, it will be very complicated,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Congress said the party cannot compromise their dignity. “It has been decided by our party unit that we don’t want any adjustment or alliance by compromising our dignity. The Left can’t dictate us on who will be candidate and who won’t. We will fight alone in Bengal,” state Congress chief Somen Mitra said in Kolkata