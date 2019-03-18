Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s bike ride video goes viral : Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has now become one of the sensational duos of the film industry. Ever since their kissing video had gone viral on social media, fans can’t hold their excitement to get each and every update about Kartik and Sara.

After a kissing video of this Love Aaj Kal 2 duo, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s bike ride video has gone viral on the social media. Yes, the duo is shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, where they were caught riding a bike together in New Delhi.