Times Now Survey Predicts NDA to Open Account in Kerala in Loksabha Elections

Times now Survey has predicted a huge advantage for UDF in Kerala in the upcoming Loksabha elections. The survey predicts UDF to bag about 16 seats and that LDF will be restricted to just 3 seats. It also says NDA will open the account in Kerala with a lone seat.

According to the survey, UDF will win about 45 Percent votes. LDF will secure 29.2 percent and NDA will take 21.7 percent. Other minor parties will secure about 4.10 percent.

The UPA is predicted to bag a vote share of 52.20% while the NDA’s vote share is predicted to be 37.20% in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu seat projection: UPA: 34 | NDA: 5 | Others: 0 (Total seats: 39)