KeralaLatest News

Times Now Survey Predicts NDA to Open Account in Kerala in Loksabha Elections

Mar 18, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Times now Survey has predicted a huge advantage for UDF in Kerala in the upcoming Loksabha elections. The survey predicts UDF to bag about 16 seats and that LDF will be restricted to just 3 seats. It also says NDA will open the account in Kerala with a lone seat.

According to the survey, UDF will win about 45 Percent votes. LDF will secure 29.2 percent and NDA will take 21.7 percent. Other minor parties will secure about 4.10 percent.

The UPA is predicted to bag a vote share of 52.20% while the NDA’s vote share is predicted to be 37.20% in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu seat projection: UPA: 34 | NDA: 5 | Others: 0 (Total seats: 39)

Tags

Related Articles

First ever seaplane to touch down in Sabarmati river soon: PM Modi to Fly High

Dec 12, 2017, 09:59 am IST
This Is What Happened After the Actress gets trolled for her ugly clothes

This Is What Happened After the Actress gets trolled for her ugly clothes

Mar 17, 2018, 09:48 am IST

Satellite for Calculate Earth’s global wind pattern ready to launch

Aug 20, 2018, 07:05 pm IST

A teenage boy and detained five minors arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl

Dec 22, 2017, 02:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close