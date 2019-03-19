KeralaLatest News

CPM candidate Innocent trolls Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Mar 19, 2019, 04:00 pm IST
CPM candidate from Chalakkudi Lok Sabha cconstituencyInnocent, who is known to be a versatlile comedian and character artist in the Malayalam film industry. A recent Facebok post by him has become viral in the social media. In the facebook post, he has trolled Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has shared a photo in facebook in which Rahul Gandhi is seen sleeping while CPM leader P.Karunakaran is talking in the Lok Sabha. In another post he has shared a scene from a Malayalam film ‘Nandhanam’ in which he is seen with Jagathy and Innocent has given a caption that’ With Chowkeedar Kumbidy’.

