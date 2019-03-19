Latest NewsIndia

MLA booked for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty

Mar 19, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

A BJP MLA was booked by police for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty. Kalicharan Saraf, the BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur was booked by the police. The MLA was booked on charges of obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

The police has registered a case against him after people in a Jaipur locality took a municipal body employee in their custody while resisting an attempt to shut down an illegal dairy, officials said Tuesday. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation employee was kept confined for several hours by protesters.

Saraf had staged a demonstration along with his supporters against JMC officials deployed to remove an illegal dairy operating here and held the JMC employee in captivity for seizing cows from the dairy.

Tags

Related Articles

A Possibility Of Congress Mukt North Eastern States If MNF Comes To Power

Dec 11, 2018, 11:06 am IST

New Poster of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Key Characters Out: See

Sep 25, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

Karnataka set to celebrate 62nd formation day, bats for state flag

Oct 29, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Bigg Boss Malayalam: Who is the real Pearle? Shwetha and Ranjini Confused

Jul 13, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close