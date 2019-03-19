MLA booked for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty

A BJP MLA was booked by police for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty. Kalicharan Saraf, the BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur was booked by the police. The MLA was booked on charges of obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

The police has registered a case against him after people in a Jaipur locality took a municipal body employee in their custody while resisting an attempt to shut down an illegal dairy, officials said Tuesday. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation employee was kept confined for several hours by protesters.

Saraf had staged a demonstration along with his supporters against JMC officials deployed to remove an illegal dairy operating here and held the JMC employee in captivity for seizing cows from the dairy.