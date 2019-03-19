Ramesh Pisharody’s new film ‘Ganagandharvan’, starring Mammootty will start in May. ‘Ganagandharvan’ is touted to be a full-on fun entertainer. will start rolling in May. Mammootty will be joining the team soon after he finishes his ongoing commitments.

Ramesh Pisharody turned a director last year with ‘Panchavarnathatha’, a fun-filled entertainer starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban. The movie emerged successful at the box office. ‘Ganagandharvan’ is also expected to be on similar lines. Pisharody has scripted the movie jointly with Hari P Nair.