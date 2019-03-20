KeralaLatest News

” It is a ‘Holi’day, that’s why we did not release our candidate list”, says BJP president

Mar 20, 2019, 03:44 pm IST
BJP State president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has informed the reason behind why BJP did not publish the final candidate list for Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. The BJP president said that they did not publish the list as it was ‘Holiday'( festival of colours). He again added that the party will publish the list tomorrow itself. Sreedharan Pillai did not respond about the rumours about his candidature.

According to the reports, the national leadership of the party has asked Sreedharan Pillai to stay away from candidature. From this, it can be clearly understood that BJP state general secretary K Surendran will be contesting from Pathanamthitta constituency. Both were engaged in a mad race after this constituency. The reports say that it was according to the timely intervention of RSS that K Surendran had secured Pathanamthitta constituency.

