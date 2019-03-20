Mohanlal to portray the role of Pinarayi in Shrikumar Menon’s communist propaganda film ” Comrade’

A new has become viral in the social media that Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is preparing to portray the role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A poster of a movie titled ‘The Comrade’ became viral in the social media handles. The film will be directed by V.A.Shrikumar Menon, who earlier helmed ‘Odiyan’, the rumours spread.

But Shrikumar Menon has come forward declining all these news. He in his social media page rejected the rumours. He said that it was discussed to make a film but it was not actualised. This happened before ‘Odiyan’ and Mohanlal even did not know about this.

It has been reported that earlier a film on the life of communist leader Pinarayi was discussed by the Odiayn team. Mohanlal will play the role of Pinarayi, Tamil actor Shivakumar, who is the father Tamil superstar Suriya and Karthi will portray the role of V.S., Nikesh Kumar the son of MVR will play the role of MVR, this was the concept of the production team.

Later the project was not actualised. But it has been said that the film will be actualised later. Shrikuamr Menon has not said that the film is dropped, so there are rumours that the film will be done later.