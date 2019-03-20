Skin care essential for Holi

1. USE SUNSCREEN LOTION

Protect your skin from radiant sun rays using powerful sunscreen lotion having SPF 25+ or above. Being in the festival of colors, your skin will get attacked from artificial colors, dust, and heat. It is advisable that you must use good quality sun blockers to get protected.

2. USE COCONUT OIL

Use coconut oil as a barrier for colors. Apply oil on your hair to protect from harmful chemicals. Applying coconut oil in the skin will also help to remove colors from our body as it will act as a protective layer. You can also apply a combination of castor oil and coconut oil to keep moisturized.

3. LIP BALM

Colors can settle more into the cracks of your skin as this area is more exposed. Gently scrub your lips and use quality lip balm and keep it moisturized.

4. USE FACE PACK

After getting exhausted from the Holi celebrations, apply a face mask to relive your skin and restore lost moisture. The face pack will act as a gentle cleanser. After 1-2 application, the skin will retain its original smoothness.