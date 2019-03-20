Uber Driver Asks Passenger Woman to Sit on her Lap

A woman journalist in New Delhi has accused the driver of ride-hailing taxi service Uber of making lewd remarks.

Amrita Das, a Delhi-based journalist, took to Twitter to share her frustration and demanded action against the driver involved.

“Rude and creepy driver. I demand action. First he refused to turn on the air conditioner, then says garmi lag rahi hai to aage mere godi me baith jao [If you are feeling hot then come and sit on my lap]. He also ended the trip, moments after starting to drive and forced me out. This is when I was with husband,” Das Tweeted.