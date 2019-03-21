Latest NewsIndia

BJP MLA shot at during Holy festivities

Mar 21, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh was shot at during Holi festivities at the party office on Thursday.

SP Lakhimpur Poona told news agency ANI That BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Yogesh Verma, sustained bullet wounds on his leg. He is being treated at the hospital, he is out of danger.

A case has been registered, investigation underway, according to news agency ANI.

The cause for the shoot out the party office is not yet known. The injured MLA has not issued any statement.
Lakhimpur Kheri is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh, India, on the border with Nepal. Its administrative capital is the city of Lakhimpur.

 

