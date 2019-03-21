Latest NewsIndia

Ceasefire violation in Rajouri: Army jawan martyred

Mar 21, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
Less than a minute
Pakistan
Pakistan violates ceasefire at International Borders (IB)

An Army Jawan was martyred in shelling and firing by Pakistani forces from across the border in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Jammu region on Thursday.

Defence sources told AIR that the forces resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small-arms firing in Pallanwala, Jogwan and Keri area targetting Indian forward positions.

The Indian troops retaliated to the ceasefire violation effectively, but one Army Jawan lost his life. The exchange of fire lasted for some time.

An Army jawan had been martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the same area on Tuesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Foreign national held for sexually assaulting blind boys

Sep 5, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 1100cr at Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli

Dec 16, 2018, 03:07 pm IST
dogs

Saved from hungry lions jaws, shepherd praises pet dog

Jul 23, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

Sivakami becomes web series: Ramya Krishnan not yet finalized

Nov 8, 2017, 04:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close