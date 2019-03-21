Ceasefire violation in Rajouri: Army jawan martyred

An Army Jawan was martyred in shelling and firing by Pakistani forces from across the border in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Jammu region on Thursday.

Defence sources told AIR that the forces resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small-arms firing in Pallanwala, Jogwan and Keri area targetting Indian forward positions.

The Indian troops retaliated to the ceasefire violation effectively, but one Army Jawan lost his life. The exchange of fire lasted for some time.

An Army jawan had been martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the same area on Tuesday.