Ghulam Nabi Azad Says BJP Brought Nirav Modi Back For the Upcoming Polls

Mar 21, 2019, 06:32 am IST
The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged the party of ‘bringing him back for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019’.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the ruling BJP party claiming that Nirav Modi is being brought back ahead of the elections and they will send him back after elections. Azad said, “Such a big merchant flees from the country, is it possible without the permission of the government.

“Be it Vijay Mallya, or Nirav Modi, they fled the country with the permission of this government and took thousands of crores of rupees with them. Now they are being brought back at the time of the elections. More (economic offenders) will be allowed to flee, and then will be brought back at the time of next elections,” Azad said.

