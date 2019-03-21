Insulting Malayalis during flood: Court summoned Arnab Goswami on CPM leader’s plea

Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has summoned Republic channel editor Arnab Goswami. He was ordered to appear before the court on June 20. He was summoned in a defamation case filed by CPM leader P.Sasi for insulting Malayalees.

A case was registered against Republic channel editor Arnab Goswami for insulting Kerala in connection with the floods. During the massive Kerala floods, the UAE government has announced huge financial assistance. But the union government had prevented Kerala from accepting the financial assistance offered by UAE. When Keralites criticized this act, Arnab said in the channel that ‘he hasn’t seen such shameless people before’.

Senior CPM leader and People’s Law Foundation president P.Sasi had approached the court mentioning that the statement insulted all Keralites. Adv.V.Jayakrishnan appeared for the foundation.