Latest NewsSports

KXIP Makes this Huge Donation to the Families of Five Pulwama Martyrs

Mar 21, 2019, 06:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Kings XI Punjab, in association with the Rotary Club, on Tuesday gave away cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each to the families of five CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack last month.

The cheques were handed over to the kin of the families of the martyrs. Over 40 jawans were killed in the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy on a fateful day, resulting in tension between India and Pakistan in the subsequent days.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.

Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin, DIG CRPF V K Kaundal were present at the event.

Earlier this month, the Indian cricket team donated the fees of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi to the families of the Pulwama martyrs. Indian captain Virat Kohli also urged everybody to stand by the side of the families in whatever capacity possible.

Tags

Related Articles

Video: Sheikh Mohammed attends ‘virtual’ wedding in Dubai

Sep 9, 2017, 04:40 pm IST

Cabinet reshuffle is completely meaningless, says Sitaram Yechury

Sep 2, 2017, 07:37 pm IST

Redmi Note 4 Updated with Android 9 Pie, unofficially

Aug 12, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

ISS back in full capacity with arrival of fresh members

Jul 30, 2017, 07:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close