Mohanlal’s Lucifer trailer breaks records on Youtube

Prithviraj’s debut directorial venture and Mohanlal starrer Lucifer’s trailer has come out.

Lucifer’s first official trailer made a stylish entry to the online circuits and it received a phenomenal response from the audiences straight away. There was a huge wait surrounding the arrival of Lucifer trailer and much to the happiness of all the fans, the trailer went on to hit the right chords. In fact, many of the audiences are of the view that it is one the best cut trailers of the recent times.

Lucifer trailer is indeed racing ahead and it continues to trend at the top spot on YouTube. Lucifer has already broken some of the big records and is all set to bank in many more other records as well.

Lucifer’s trailer arrived at 9 PM on March 20, 2019 and it raked in a record number of views within the first hours of its release.

Lucifer trailer is nearing 3 Million views mark and the trailer has fetched over 2.9 Million YouTube views at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, Lucifer trailer will pocket in one more record. It is sure to be the Malayalam movie trailer with a maximum number of YouTube views in the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer is expected to fetch above 3.5 Million views in the first 24 hours.

The trailer has all ingredients of a thriller. The powerful dialogues, action sequences and sombre mood ensures a political thriller.

Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Indrajith are also seen as prominent characters.

‘Lucifer’ will hit screens on March 28.