The crimebranch has issued summons to Mayura Jayakumar Tamilnadu congress working president. Another leader Theni kannan has also been summoned too regarding the same issue.

Mayura has responded that there was nothing fishy regarding the summons. He asserts that CB-CID has called him to inquire whether the accused members have visited the Coimbatore Congress office in specific dates. He told media that he has informed all he knew and if crimebranch asks again he will be cooperating with them. The incident happened in FEB 12, the accused Thirunavakarasu has claimed that he has come to District Congress Committee office with his father and to have a meeting with me. He just wants claim that he was not in Pollachi and he was in Coimbatore during the incident.

I am in no way connected to this,” said Jayakumar. The case was handed over to the CB-CID on March 12. After that, the CB-CID inspected the farmhouse in Chinnappampalayam, Pollachi multiple times where the assault scene had took palace.