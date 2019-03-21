Latest NewsInternational

Six killed in explosions during Persian new year festival

Mar 21, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Afghanistan, at least six people were killed by blasts in Kabul today during Persian New Year celebrations in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. Twenty-three others were also injured in explosions.

The blasts were caused by three remote-controlled mines – one placed in the washroom of a mosque, one behind a hospital, and one in an electricity meter.

 

The blasts were near Kabul University and the Karte Sakhi shrine, where many Afghans gather every year to mark Nawrooz, which is the traditional Persian New Year holiday but considered un-Islamic by Muslim fundamentalists.

Islamic State terrorist group regularly targets Shiites in an attempt to stir up sectarian violence in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

Tags

Related Articles

These are signs that proves you have the perfect pair

Mar 23, 2018, 05:06 pm IST
pilgrim bus crashes

Bus crashed with tanker; pilgrims killed

Apr 23, 2018, 06:41 am IST
farmer suicide

Father commits suicide ahead of daughter’s marriage

Mar 21, 2018, 10:15 am IST

Men cross dressed to attract male customers for paid sex service

Apr 4, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close