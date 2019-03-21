Six killed in explosions during Persian new year festival

In Afghanistan, at least six people were killed by blasts in Kabul today during Persian New Year celebrations in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. Twenty-three others were also injured in explosions.

The blasts were caused by three remote-controlled mines – one placed in the washroom of a mosque, one behind a hospital, and one in an electricity meter.

The blasts were near Kabul University and the Karte Sakhi shrine, where many Afghans gather every year to mark Nawrooz, which is the traditional Persian New Year holiday but considered un-Islamic by Muslim fundamentalists.

Islamic State terrorist group regularly targets Shiites in an attempt to stir up sectarian violence in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.