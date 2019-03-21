Student defecates in exam hall as invigilator refused to use toilet

A student from govt.higher secondary school Kadaykal, Kollam has defecated inside the exam hall as the invigilator had refused to go to the toilet. The student who was writing a Chemistry SSLC exam had informed the teacher that he was getting nature’s call. Though he informed the teacher who was the invigilator refused to allow him to use the toilet.

The invigilator didn’t even make any attempt to convey the matter to the concerned authority. The student who felt helpless and exhausted had lost this control and defecated inside the hall. The authorities came to know about the happening only after the exam by the time the student left home.

Parents who came to know about the incident the very second day not from the student but from other sources filed a complaint against the invigilator. They alleged that their child had to go through mental trauma and pressure and was not able to perform well in the exam.