Latest NewsIndia

(VIDEO)’PM Narendra Modi’ Trailer is Finally Here. Don’t Miss It

Mar 21, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

The much-awaited trailer of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi hit the Internet on Wednesday night and it occupied a spot on the trends list within no time.

The trailer features Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Modi through various stages of his life – including his early years with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, his long stint as Chief Minister of Gujarat – leading up to his party’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Boman Irani, who plays the role of business tycoon Ratan Tata and Manoj Joshi, who features as BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Amit Shah, make a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. Watch the trailer here:

Tags

Related Articles

CPI(M) – CPI Row Again? CPI Tightens Screw Against MLA S Rajendran

Feb 13, 2019, 09:28 am IST

Padman: Akshay Kumar talks of his latest upcoming film

Jan 8, 2018, 10:21 am IST

“Govt did not come up with the Idea of Women-Wall”: C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Dec 4, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Change in Higher Secondary exam timetable

Jan 4, 2019, 03:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close