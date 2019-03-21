(VIDEO)’PM Narendra Modi’ Trailer is Finally Here. Don’t Miss It

The much-awaited trailer of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi hit the Internet on Wednesday night and it occupied a spot on the trends list within no time.

The trailer features Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Modi through various stages of his life – including his early years with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, his long stint as Chief Minister of Gujarat – leading up to his party’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Boman Irani, who plays the role of business tycoon Ratan Tata and Manoj Joshi, who features as BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Amit Shah, make a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. Watch the trailer here: