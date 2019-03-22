Babu Antony makes his Hollywood debut in ‘Bullets, Blades and Blood’

Malayalam action hero Babu Antony is making his Hollywood debut with a movie titled ‘Bullets, Blades and Blood’. The movie directed by Warren Foster is an action-packed thriller. Its cast includes a group of actors who are trained in boxing, karate and other martial arts.

Mixed Martial Arts champion Robert Farham is playing the lead in the movie and Babu Antony essays the role of his friend. Robert Parham and Tony the Tiger Lopez are playing prominent roles in thus action film. The former is a five-time World Kickboxing Champion and four-time Sport Karate Champion. Tony is a three-time world boxing champion.

Babu Antony was last seen in Malayalam in ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, which had him in a crucial role as a kalaripayattu master.