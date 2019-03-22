DMK Tells Election Commission to Ban Narendra Modi’s Biopic

The trailer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had came out a day before and is raking up views on Internet. The movie is highly anticipated and now the DMK has sought for a ban on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is due to be released on April 12, till the Lok Sabha election is over.

P.S. Arasu Bupathi of the DMK’s engineering wing, from Pollachi, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer and the State Election Commissioner seeking a ban on PM Narendra Modi. the argument being raised is that the movie released at this time would impact the voters since it shows Narendra Modi in a positive light.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of P.M Modi in the movie.