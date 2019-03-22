Latest NewsIndia

J&K : One Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

Mar 22, 2019, 10:41 am IST
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter at Imam Sahab area of Shopian. Two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential house. The encounter between terrorists and security forces today in the wee hours.

