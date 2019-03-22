Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Here is What the Astrologers Say

Mar 22, 2019, 08:41 am IST
Vedic astrology is big business in India and stargazers are making a host of predictions for the world’s biggest elections starting next month. Whom do they predict to ascend the throne? Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi?

Transgender mystic Zoya Lobo turns over three oracle cards, and predicts Narendra Modi to win the election while Raj Kumar Sharma thinks opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will win because his party’s moon sign is Virgo. Clairvoyant Larra Shah however has a prediction in favour of P.M Modi.

“When it comes to tarot cards Modi is like the emperor or the magician where the power of self-knowledge, spiritual balance and karma is in perfection,” Shah says.

“Gandhi is more like the devil because he’s always confused. There is a conflict there because he is a Gemini so has a dual personality,” Shah adds.

