Pulwama Attack Mastermind’s Close Aid Held in NewDelhi

Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close associate of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday evening.

Sajjad Khan (27), a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market late Thursday night, they said.

“Muddasir, the mastermind of Pulwama attack was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recently,” Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Sajjad was tasked by Mudassir to establish a sleeper cell in Delhi, the officer added.