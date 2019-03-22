Latest NewsIndia

Shocked; “ I Have not written any songs for it!” says Javed Akhtar

Mar 22, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
The Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said that he has not written any song for the biopic of Narendra Modi and he is shocked to find his name in the credits of the film’s trailer.

The 74-year-old writer shared a photo of the credits in his twitter page where his name appears alongside other lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa Parry G and Lavraj.

“I am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it!” Akhtar wrote on the microblogging site. His post was retweeted by his wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

