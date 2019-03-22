Smriti Irani Will Take on Rahul Gandhi at Amethi

It will be the second round of electoral battle between the Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi as BJP announced on Thursday evening that it has fielded the union minister to take on the Congress chief from the Gandhi bastion again.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief Amit Shah and all the senior leaders of the party for giving me the responsibility to contest Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. It would be a matter of pride for me to strengthen the BJP in parliament by offering a lotus from Amethi,” Smriti tweeted in Hindi.

Smriti lost the seat by a margin of over one lakh votes to Rahul Gandhi. However, the loss apparently had failed to dampen the spirit of the BJP leader who in the last four years has targeted the Congress president for

his “failures” in Amethi on several occasions.

Smriti Irani visited the central UP constituency often to interact with locals and, with the active support of Prime Minister Modi’s government, brought several schemes and projects to the constituency while telling its electorate that development had evaded Amethi for long.