US Consulate Mumbai Shares a Pic of Jawaharlal Nehru Applying Colour on America’s First Lady

Mar 22, 2019, 11:08 am IST
The US Consulate Mumbai on Thursday shared a picture of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru applying colour to the then US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy on the occasion of Holi in 1962.

They wrote: “A #Holi #ThrowbackThursday pic from 1962 – PM Nehru applying color to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. #USIndiaDosti”. Mrs Kennedy can be seen accepting the colour as a goodwill gesture. Here is the Tweet.

Here are some other pictures.

Jacqueline Kennedy feeds an elephant
Mrs Kennedy at Taj Mahal

