US Consulate Mumbai Shares a Pic of Jawaharlal Nehru Applying Colour on America’s First Lady

The US Consulate Mumbai on Thursday shared a picture of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru applying colour to the then US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy on the occasion of Holi in 1962.

They wrote: “A #Holi #ThrowbackThursday pic from 1962 – PM Nehru applying color to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. #USIndiaDosti”. Mrs Kennedy can be seen accepting the colour as a goodwill gesture. Here is the Tweet.

A #Holi #ThrowbackThursday pic from 1962 – PM Nehru applying color to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/gG50GUjusU — US Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) March 21, 2019

