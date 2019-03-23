Congress’ Soft-Hindu Stand is Destroying them Says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the situation of Congress leaders migrating to BJP has been created by the soft-Hindu stand of Congress party in Sabarimala issue.

“KS Radhakrishnan who takes coaching classes to KPCC leaders and Oommen Chandy is one among the candidates in BJPs list. Soft-Hindu stand will destroy Congress. Both RSS and Congress had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. Later when RSS changed their stand, Congress too followed. They were allowed to take part in the Nama-Japa protest and this started the flow of Congress leaders to BJP” Kodiyeri said.

“RSS has kept weaker candidates in 5 constituencies to deliberately help Congress” he added.