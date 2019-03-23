Latest NewsInternational

Microwave Challenge is the New Bizzare Trend on Social Media

Mar 23, 2019, 06:26 am IST
Less than a minute

THE “Microwave Challenge” has taken social media by storm as the hottest new online fad. This challenge, for some reason, requires its participants to master a dance move and show it off on social media. The move? Participants must sit down and slowly turn their body around without moving their arms or legs – mimicking the movement of a dish spinning on a microwave plate.

The challenge initially originated on the viral video-sharing app ‘Tik-Tok’ in February. But now the madness seems to have spread to Twitter as well. To truly complete the challenge, you must also perform the stunt to the soundtrack of Joji’s “Slow Dancing in the Dark,” specifically starting at the 1:04 minute mark.

Though the trend seems to be relatively new, members from South Korean boy band BTS were filmed doing what appears to be the microwave spin back in 2017, Metro reported.Check Out some of the attempts:

Tags

Related Articles

bombay-high-court

PNB Fraud Case: CBI Fined for Arresting a Woman After Sunset

May 17, 2018, 08:03 am IST

New Galaxy 1,000 times brighter than Milky Way discovered

Jul 15, 2017, 08:48 pm IST
Anushka Sharma Stunning Pictures

Anushka’s Stunning Look Shocks All

Apr 24, 2018, 03:00 pm IST

‘Desis bobmarleyi ‘: New Species Of Spider Found

Dec 28, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close