Latest NewsPolitics

Narendra Modi Walking on Hitler’s Path, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Mar 23, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Less than a minute
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is following the path of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, after a video of a brutal physical assault surfaced showing 35 to 40 men mercilessly beating up four men in Haryana’s Gurugram.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “Hitler bhi satta ke liye yahi karta tha. Hitler ke gunde logo to pitte the, unka khoon karte the aur police jinhe mara, unhi ke khilaaf case karti thi (Hitler also used to do this for power. Hitler’s goons used to beat up people, kill them, and police registered cases against those who were assaulted).”

“Modiji bhi satta ke liye yahi karwa rahein hai, Hitler ke raaste chal rahe hai. Par Modi samrthako ko dikhai nahi deta hai ki hamara bharat kidhar ja raha hai. (Modiji is also doing this for power, he is walking on the path of Hitler. But Modi supporters are not able to see where our country is going).”

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi & President Donald Trump

“He is a beautiful man”; Donald Trump talks about PM Modi

Mar 1, 2018, 07:11 am IST
priyanka

You will be shocked to know actual price of Priyanka Chopra’s new jacket -See Pics

Apr 5, 2018, 08:38 pm IST
android

These are the things you should never do while charging your smartphone

Mar 12, 2018, 08:54 am IST

Media professional dies after falling off terrace

Jan 6, 2019, 04:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close