Narendra Modi Walking on Hitler’s Path, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is following the path of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, after a video of a brutal physical assault surfaced showing 35 to 40 men mercilessly beating up four men in Haryana’s Gurugram.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “Hitler bhi satta ke liye yahi karta tha. Hitler ke gunde logo to pitte the, unka khoon karte the aur police jinhe mara, unhi ke khilaaf case karti thi (Hitler also used to do this for power. Hitler’s goons used to beat up people, kill them, and police registered cases against those who were assaulted).”

“Modiji bhi satta ke liye yahi karwa rahein hai, Hitler ke raaste chal rahe hai. Par Modi samrthako ko dikhai nahi deta hai ki hamara bharat kidhar ja raha hai. (Modiji is also doing this for power, he is walking on the path of Hitler. But Modi supporters are not able to see where our country is going).”