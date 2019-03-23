“Need to forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity, ” says Imran Khan on the eve of PAK National Day.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings to Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan on the eve of Pakistan National Day, Imran Khan’s reply was a highlighting one. He asked to join hands together for a new era; people in the sub-continent to work together for an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

The Pak Prime minister in his tweet welcomed Modi’s message and said both the prime ministers have to engage in a conversation to address and resolve all issues including the Kashmir.

“The two countries need to forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all our people.” added.