IndiaNEWS

“Need to forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity, ” says Imran Khan on the eve of PAK National Day.

Mar 23, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Less than a minute

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings to Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan on the eve of Pakistan National Day, Imran Khan’s reply was a highlighting one. He asked to join hands together for a new era; people in the sub-continent to work together for an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

The Pak Prime minister in his tweet welcomed Modi’s message and said  both the prime ministers have to engage in a conversation to address and resolve all issues including the Kashmir.

“The two countries need to forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all our people.” added.

Tags

Related Articles

New currency notes issued after demonetisation becoming unusable : Report

Nov 28, 2018, 07:20 pm IST

Village bans women from using mobile phones in UP

May 4, 2017, 03:36 pm IST

Based on Average Income, this State in India has the Richest MLAs

Sep 18, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

Donald Trump introduces largest ever tax reform in US

Apr 27, 2017, 10:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close