Opposition attacks Modi after his greetings ahead of Pakistan National Day went viral

Mar 23, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
The social media platforms now have turned frenzy after PAK Prime minister Imran Khan confirmed he has received greetings from Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi. After Imran Khan’s response to Indian PM, there rose storm in social media platforms as several leaders in India came with strong opposition against Modi’s greeting.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, said, “But then if he’s only following a custom, it is also a custom to send a minister and it is NOT a custom to plant spooks and pliant journalists to bully invited guests to not attend. Can’t pick which customs we like and which we don’t.”

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that “What is not surprising is the hypocrisy of this government which shamelessly politicizes national security.”

