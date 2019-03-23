Sreesanth Dismisses Talks of him Joining Congress

Earlier, there were talks that cricketer S Sreesanth had joined Congress party. The former Indian speedster who is a member of BJP had visited Shashi Tharoor, after his lifetime ban on cricket field was recently lifted by the Supreme Court of India.

Tharoor had been actively involved in helping Sreesanth during his times of struggle but the visit between the two was interpreted as Sreesanth’s shift to Congress party. There were fake news spreading about his Congress enrty soon. But now, the cricketer himself has cleared the doubts through his Tweet.

“Great morning to one and all, please guys I’ve not joined congress..,I went to thanks @ShashiTharoor sir for always supporting me during my struggle. Iam @BJP4India karyakartha nd iam proud of it. For now iam going to completely concentrate on sports(few years left)?????????” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

An hour later he made another Tweet : “Will always support @sports nd will try my very best to improve sports in @kerala nd keep working hard to develop new talents.and yes of course will give everything to every family iam associated [email protected] @BCCI @KeralaTourism @Keralacricket @bollywood @entertainment ??????”